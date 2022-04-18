WSJ: Yemen’s Exiled Hadi Resigned Following MBS’ Order, Saudi Threats

Islam Times - The “Wall Street Journal” unveiled on Sunday that Saudi Arabia has pushed the former illegitimate Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to step down earlier this month.

Citing Saudi and Yemeni officials, the US daily reported that “Saudi authorities have largely confined him to his home in Riyadh and restricted communications with him in the days since.”On April 7, Hadi handed power to a council of eight representatives of different Yemeni groups, as Saudi Arabia looks for ways to end a seven-year failed aggression on Yemen that has caused a humanitarian crisis.According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] gave Hadi a written decree transferring his powers to the council. “Hadi implemented the order after some Saudi officials threatened him to disclose what they said was evidence of his corruption,” the WSJ stated.Hadi had once resigned from presidency in early 2015 and later fled to Riyadh amid a popular uprising led by the Ansarullah movement. He rescinded his resignation after arriving in Saudi Arabia.Under the pretext of reinstalling Hadi, Saudi Arabia launched the bloody war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.