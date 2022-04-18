Ayatollah Khamenei’s Advisor to Palestinian Resistance: You Are Role Model for Muslim World

Islam Times - A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei lauded the recent achievements of Palestinian resistance groups, emphasizing Iran’s support for the people of Palestine.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a Sunday phone call with Ismail Haniya, who heads the political office of the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas.“We follow your great victories and achievements and what you do is a cause of honor for the [anti-‘Israel’] resistance [front],” Velayati told Haniya.He added, “You are a role model for the Muslim world.”Haniya, for his part, said Iran was a strategic support base for the people of Palestine and the resistance.“Our people and resistance are in good shape and we will continue to defend al-Aqsa [Mosque],” the Hamas official said.The phone call came amid the escalation of violent Zionist attacks against the Palestinian people and holy sites across the occupied territories, especially al-Aqsa Mosque in the East al-Quds.Since the beginning of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, the occupied West Bank has witnessed an escalation of ‘Israeli’ violence, with over two dozen Palestinians having been martyred and many more injured at the hands of the regime’s troops.The uptick in the ‘Israeli’ killing and repression of Palestinians has been green-lit by Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who granted full freedom of action to ‘Israeli’ occupation forces earlier this month to intensify their brutal raids against Palestinians.In the latest act of provocation against the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds, at least 19 Palestinians were injured in confrontations on Sunday as Zionist settlers stormed the sacred site under the protection of ‘Israeli’ occupation military forces.