0
Monday 18 April 2022 - 15:47

Ayatollah Khamenei’s Advisor to Palestinian Resistance: You Are Role Model for Muslim World

Story Code : 989753
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Advisor to Palestinian Resistance: You Are Role Model for Muslim World
Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a Sunday phone call with Ismail Haniya, who heads the political office of the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas.

“We follow your great victories and achievements and what you do is a cause of honor for the [anti-‘Israel’] resistance [front],” Velayati told Haniya.

He added, “You are a role model for the Muslim world.”

Haniya, for his part, said Iran was a strategic support base for the people of Palestine and the resistance.

“Our people and resistance are in good shape and we will continue to defend al-Aqsa [Mosque],” the Hamas official said.

The phone call came amid the escalation of violent Zionist attacks against the Palestinian people and holy sites across the occupied territories, especially al-Aqsa Mosque in the East al-Quds.

Since the beginning of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, the occupied West Bank has witnessed an escalation of ‘Israeli’ violence, with over two dozen Palestinians having been martyred and many more injured at the hands of the regime’s troops.

The uptick in the ‘Israeli’ killing and repression of Palestinians has been green-lit by Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who granted full freedom of action to ‘Israeli’ occupation forces earlier this month to intensify their brutal raids against Palestinians.

In the latest act of provocation against the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds, at least 19 Palestinians were injured in confrontations on Sunday as Zionist settlers stormed the sacred site under the protection of ‘Israeli’ occupation military forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
18 April 2022
Uncle Sam
Uncle Sam's Nazi Warriors
By: Mike Whitney
18 April 2022
Who Wants War with Russia?
Who Wants War with Russia?
By: Philip Giraldi
18 April 2022
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
17 April 2022
Pope Francis:
Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees
17 April 2022
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
17 April 2022
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
17 April 2022
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
17 April 2022
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
16 April 2022
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style 'Tragedy' in Asia
16 April 2022
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
16 April 2022
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
16 April 2022