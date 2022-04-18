0
Monday 18 April 2022 - 15:51

UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day

Story Code : 989754
In further details, The Times of ‘Israel’ website reported that the ‘Israel’ Air Line Pilots Association was behind the festive initiative, with the event — named Peace Fly-by 2022 - set to see civil airplanes from both ‘Israeli’ and Emirati airlines.

The civilian flyby, which will show military planes, will take off on May 5 at 12:45 p.m., soaring across the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories from Akka in the north to Asdod in the south.

The airshow will take place at a relatively low altitude of 1,000 feet, giving spectators ample opportunity to gawk at the aircraft.

According to the report, Emirati Etihad Airways will be flying an Airbus A350 and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, an Airbus A320neo.

Nakba marks the day when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced out of their homes in 1948 and when the Tel Aviv regime proclaimed existence.

Palestinians across the occupied territories and in regional refugee camps annually mark the Nakba Day in protest against the "Israeli" occupation of their homeland that started on May 15, 1948.
