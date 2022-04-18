North Korea Reportedly Prepares for Holding Military Parade on April 25

Islam Times - The authorities of North Korea are allegedly preparing to hold a military parade on April 25 to mark the 90th anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, South Korea’s KBS TV channel reported on Monday citing its unnamed military source.

According to the source, 10,000 troops were mobilized at the Mirim airfield in Pyongyang and up to 20,000 people are likely to participate in the military parade next week. Military hardware, including tanks, armored vehicles and mobile rocket launch systems, were also deployed at the airfield, TASS reported."Seoul projects that Pyongyang could unveil an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and short- and mid-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying small nuclear warheads," KBS TV channel reported.North Korea launched two projectiles into the Sea of Japan last Saturday, Yonhap News Agency reported referring to the South Korean military. According to the agency, "they flew 110 kilometers at an apogee of around 25 km and a top speed of Mach 4."On April 17, the Korean Central News Agency reported that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un was present at the trials of new tactical armaments.On Monday, the United States and South Korea launched command post computer simulation drills. According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, field drills with the participation of troops are not on the schedule of the virtual exercise.