0
Monday 18 April 2022 - 22:42

North Korea Reportedly Prepares for Holding Military Parade on April 25

Story Code : 989831
North Korea Reportedly Prepares for Holding Military Parade on April 25
According to the source, 10,000 troops were mobilized at the Mirim airfield in Pyongyang and up to 20,000 people are likely to participate in the military parade next week. Military hardware, including tanks, armored vehicles and mobile rocket launch systems, were also deployed at the airfield, TASS reported.

"Seoul projects that Pyongyang could unveil an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and short- and mid-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying small nuclear warheads," KBS TV channel reported.

North Korea launched two projectiles into the Sea of Japan last Saturday, Yonhap News Agency reported referring to the South Korean military. According to the agency, "they flew 110 kilometers at an apogee of around 25 km and a top speed of Mach 4."

On April 17, the Korean Central News Agency reported that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un was present at the trials of new tactical armaments.

On Monday, the United States and South Korea launched command post computer simulation drills. According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, field drills with the participation of troops are not on the schedule of the virtual exercise.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli warplanes target areas in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2022.
Palestinian anti-air defenses confront Israeli warplanes over Gaza Strip
This studio photographic illustration shows the website of Israel
Catalan independence leaders accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage by Israeli-made spyware
19 April 2022
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
19 April 2022
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
19 April 2022
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
18 April 2022
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
19 April 2022
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
18 April 2022
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
18 April 2022
Uncle Sam
Uncle Sam's Nazi Warriors
By: Mike Whitney
18 April 2022
Who Wants War with Russia?
Who Wants War with Russia?
By: Philip Giraldi
18 April 2022
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
17 April 2022
Pope Francis:
Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees
17 April 2022
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
17 April 2022