Monday 18 April 2022 - 22:45

Kremlin Says Ukraine Is Not Consistent When It Comes to Peace Talks

"Contacts continue at an expert level within the framework of the negotiation process", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, Reuters reported.

"Unfortunately the Ukrainian side is not consistent in terms of the points that have been agreed", he said.

"It is often changing its position and the trend of the negotiating process leaves much to be desired."

Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called "a special military operation." Ukrainian forces have mounted fierce resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia.
