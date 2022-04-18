0
Monday 18 April 2022 - 22:48

Senior US Officials to Visit Solomon Islands amid China Security Concerns

Story Code : 989834
Senior US Officials to Visit Solomon Islands amid China Security Concerns
Campbell and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will lead a delegation that includes Department of Defense and US Agency for International Development officials to three countries: the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

"The delegation will meet with senior government officials to ensure our partnerships deliver prosperity, security, and peace across the Pacific Islands and the Indo-Pacific," it said without giving dates for the trip, Reuters reported.

The team will also stop in Hawaii to "consult with senior military officials and regional partners at United States Indo-Pacific Command," it said.

In February, the United States announced it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, part of an effort by the Biden administration to commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific to counter China's drive for greater influence.

The Solomon Islands said in March that it was creating a partnership with China to tackle security threats and ensure a safe environment for investment in what would be a major inroad for Beijing in a region that US allies Australia and New Zealand have for decades seen as their "backyard." 

But after a regional backlash, the Solomon Islands said it would not allow a Chinese military base there.

Australia's Defense Minister Peter Dutton has said that China hopes to gain a military foothold in the Pacific Islands, including a "military port" in Papua New Guinea.

China offered to redevelop a naval base in Papua New Guinea in 2018 but Australia's closest northern neighbor decided to have Australia to develop the base instead.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli warplanes target areas in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2022.
Palestinian anti-air defenses confront Israeli warplanes over Gaza Strip
This studio photographic illustration shows the website of Israel
Catalan independence leaders accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage by Israeli-made spyware
19 April 2022
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
19 April 2022
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
19 April 2022
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
18 April 2022
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
19 April 2022
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
18 April 2022
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
18 April 2022
Uncle Sam
Uncle Sam's Nazi Warriors
By: Mike Whitney
18 April 2022
Who Wants War with Russia?
Who Wants War with Russia?
By: Philip Giraldi
18 April 2022
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
17 April 2022
Pope Francis:
Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees
17 April 2022
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
17 April 2022