Tuesday 19 April 2022 - 03:29

Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria

Story Code : 989850
According to the SANA news agency, Turkish servicemen used armaments and mortars located in the border security zone created by Turkish troops in 2019.

As a result, residential buildings were damaged, there are casualties among civilians, their number is being specified.

Abu Rasin and its vicinity were also hit by Turkey’s unmanned aerial vehicles. Kurdish units are active in the area, sabotaging the activity of Turkish troops and the formations of Syria’s armed group supported by Ankara.

According to eyewitnesses, due to the intensive shelling, a number of residents left their houses heading towards Hasakah, the administrative center (630 km from Damascus).

On December 21, 2021, three civilians were killed and least 10 people, including children, were wounded in a shelling by Turkey and its allies in Abu Rasin.

In October 2019, Turkey conducted the Operation Peace Spring in North-Eastern Syria, creating a 30-kilometer security zone along its border. The militants from pro-Turkish opposition formations stationed there regularly attack Syrian communities under the guise of fighting the Kurds and terrorize the local population.
