0
Tuesday 19 April 2022 - 03:34

Situation in Russian Economy, Ruble’s Exchange Rate Stabilizing, Says Putin

Story Code : 989852
Situation in Russian Economy, Ruble’s Exchange Rate Stabilizing, Says Putin
“Russia has withstood this unprecedented pressure. The situation is stabilizing, the ruble’s exchange rate has returned to the levels of the first half of February and is being defined by the objectively strong payment balance,” he said.

The surplus of the current account of balance of payments in Russia exceeded $58 bln in Q1, “hitting a fresh all-time high,” the president said, adding that foreign exchange cash is returning to the country’s banking system and the volumes of deposits of citizens are rising.

Inflation in Russia is stabilizing now, Putin pointed out. “I will separately note the inflation issue. It is stabilizing now,” he said, adding that “consumer prices grew notably over the last 1.5 months – by 9.4%, while in annual terms as of April 8 inflation amounted to 17.5%.”

According to the president, Russia’s long-term financial stability both at the federal and regional level should remain the key task for the country’s authorities. A record level of surplus of the budget system was registered for the first quarter of this year, he noted.

“Additional decisions are required here, and it is necessary to implement them right at the moment when the economy needs it most of all,” Putin said, adding that “the long-term stability of financial system both at the federal and regional level remains a key condition”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli warplanes target areas in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2022.
Palestinian anti-air defenses confront Israeli warplanes over Gaza Strip
This studio photographic illustration shows the website of Israel
Catalan independence leaders accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage by Israeli-made spyware
19 April 2022
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
19 April 2022
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
19 April 2022
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
18 April 2022
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
19 April 2022
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
18 April 2022
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
18 April 2022
Uncle Sam
Uncle Sam's Nazi Warriors
By: Mike Whitney
18 April 2022
Who Wants War with Russia?
Who Wants War with Russia?
By: Philip Giraldi
18 April 2022
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
17 April 2022
Pope Francis:
Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees
17 April 2022
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
17 April 2022