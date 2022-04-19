0
Tuesday 19 April 2022 - 03:36

Arab Officials Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’ are Neither Arabs Nor Muslims: Hezbollah Deputy Chief

Story Code : 989853
Addressing ceremony held in Beirut by the Palestinian resistance factions on Palestinian Prisoner Day, Sheikh Qassem highlighted the agonies of the Palestinian prisoners who suffer from harsh persecution in the Zionist jails.

Sheikh Qassem underscored the importance of the demo graphical and geographical unity among the Palestinians in face of the Zionist aggression, hailing the individual and collective operations against the enemy.

His eminence also underscored the importance of supporting the Palestinian cause, denouncing the Arab officials normalizing ties with the Zionist enemy.

“Arab officials normalizing ties with ‘Israel’ are neither Arabs nor Muslims,” Sheik Qassem said.

Sheikh Qassem also stressed that the resistance in face of the Israeli aggression must basically take the military form that can be complemented by the political and diplomatic forms, condemning the international community’s silence about the Zionist crimes against the Palestinians.

For his part, Deputy Hamas Chief, Saleh Al-Arori stressed that all the Palestinian resistance factions must collaborate to liberate occupied Palestine, hailing Hezbollah and Iran’s support to the Palestinian people.
