Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Ceasefire in Yemen 60 Times

Islam Times - A Yemeni military source confirmed that the Saudi-led coalition forces and their mercenaries committed 60 violations of the humanitarian and military armistice during the past 24 hours.

The source explained that the coalition flew 47 armed reconnaissance and espionage aircraft over the airspace of the governorates of Al-Jawf, Hajjah, and Saada.He pointed out that the mercenaries targeted, with artillery, sites of the Yemeni Armed Force and the popular committees in Saada Governorate.According to the source, 12 violations were recorded by firing bullets at the homes of citizens and the sites of the Yemeni Armed Force and the popular committees in the governorates of Hajjah and Saada.The Minister of Information in the Sanaa government, Dhaif Allah Al-Shami, had considered a few days ago that the negative handling of the Saudi-led coalition countries with the armistice confirms that it is ineffective yet.Al-Shami warned against a Yemeni response against those who break their vows.This comes as the Saudi-led coalition continues to violate the UN-brokered armistice in Yemen.A few days ago, the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) confirmed that the coalition had detained the diesel ambulance, Harvict, despite having been inspected and cleared by the UN.In the same context, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, considered Thursday that the armistice “is still fragile and temporary.”On the evening of April 2, the armistice between the Saudi-led coalition and the Sanaa government entered into force, and Grundberg announced that “under this truce, all offensive military operations, by land, air, and sea, will cease.”