Tuesday 19 April 2022 - 03:42

Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine

The clashes at a tense time when the Jewish Passover festival coincides with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan also follow deadly violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank starting in late March, in which 36 people have been killed.

Arab countries and political currents have also strongly condemned Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al- Quds and the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque have witnessed the worst clashes in the past year between Israeli militias and Palestinian worshipers since Friday (April 15th). At least 160 Palestinians were injured in the clashes.

In a phone call initiated by Abbas, the statement said, two leaders expressed hope that the situation will not turn into a large-scale Palestinian-Israeli confrontation.

Putin and Abbas also discussed bilateral cooperation in trade and economy, and affirmed mutual commitment for further development of ties, the statement said.
