Tuesday 19 April 2022 - 04:49

International ultra-Orthodox anti-Zionist group condemns Israeli forces' storming of al-Aqsa mosque

International ultra-Orthodox anti-Zionist group condemns Israeli forces

The Neturei Karta organization described the intruders of al-Aqsa as evil and said in a statement: "These evil people are violating the orders of the Lord, and it is forbidden for a Jew to set foot in the holy land of al-Aqsa. A true Jew does not challenge Muslims or provoke their feelings."

"We, the Jews against the Zionists, struggle with our brothers the Palestinian people against the Zionist occupation until the end of the Zionist state and the liberation of the lands from the usurpers, God willing,” it said.
