0
Tuesday 19 April 2022 - 14:33

Jordanian Lawmakers Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Amb. in Protest Against Al-Aqsa Mosque Violation

Story Code : 989939
Jordanian Lawmakers Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Amb. in Protest Against Al-Aqsa Mosque Violation
The 76 Jordanian lawmakers stressed in a parliamentary memorandum the necessity to respond to the occupation’s lack of respect for the Jordanian Hashemite guardianship of the holy sites.

They also stressed for the necessity of closing the “Israeli” embassy in Amman, expelling the ambassador, and summoning the Jordanian ambassador to Tel Aviv.

In addition, the Jordanian lawmakers called to suspend all bilateral agreements with the entity until it stops its violations in al-Aqsa Mosque and never repeat them.

They also emphasized the importance of intervention at the highest levels to ensure the release of all the detainees who were arrested from al-Aqsa Mosque Compound.

The lawmakers saluted the people of al-Quds [Jerusalem] who are steadfast in the face of the occupation forces, stressing the need to upgrade the official monarchy stance to suit its announced inalienable rights.

In the same context, the Presidency of the Jordanian House of Representatives strongly condemned “Israeli” aggression against the worshipers in al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement on Saturday, the house said that “Israeli” violations against Islamic and Christian sites, the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and the attack on worshipers constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of al-Aqsa during the blessed month of Ramadan, and a provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims.

On Friday, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] broke into the al-Aqsa Mosque Compound and savagely assaulted the worshipers, before detaining hundreds of them.
Comment


Featured Stories
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
Medical staff move an injured person on a stretcher inside a hospital after two bomb blasts at a boys
Multiple Blasts Rock School in Afghan Capital, More than 20 Killed
19 April 2022
Israeli warplanes target areas in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2022.
Palestinian anti-air defenses confront Israeli warplanes over Gaza Strip
19 April 2022
This studio photographic illustration shows the website of Israel
Catalan independence leaders accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage by Israeli-made spyware
19 April 2022
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
19 April 2022
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
19 April 2022
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
18 April 2022
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
19 April 2022
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
18 April 2022
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
18 April 2022
Uncle Sam
Uncle Sam's Nazi Warriors
By: Mike Whitney
18 April 2022
Who Wants War with Russia?
Who Wants War with Russia?
By: Philip Giraldi
18 April 2022
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
17 April 2022