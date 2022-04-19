0
Tuesday 19 April 2022 - 14:43

US Announces Self-Imposed Ban on Anti-Satellite Missile Tests

Vice President Kamala Harris officially announced the ban while delivering remarks on Monday night at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

“Simply put, these tests are dangerous, and we will not conduct them,” Harris said, according to ABC News.

She explained how the space debris generated by these tests endanger US space interests – the pollutants can travel at thousands of miles per hour, posing risks to satellites and other infrastructure.

The US is one of four countries to carry out such tests – alongside India, China, and Russia – but Washington is the first to announce a self-imposed prohibition on the launches.

The vice president added that the move was decided upon with the aim of creating an “international norm for responsible behavior in space.”

Back in November, Moscow conducted a missile test targeting a defunct satellite, and the US said that it is still tracking the resulting 1,600 fragments created by the launch.

“This debris presents a risk to the safety of our astronauts, our satellites and our growing commercial presence,” Harris said.

“These tests, to be sure, are reckless, and they are irresponsible.”
