0
Tuesday 19 April 2022 - 22:50

Pakistan’ PM Shehbaz Sharif’s New Cabinet Takes Oath

Story Code : 990005
Pakistan’ PM Shehbaz Sharif’s New Cabinet Takes Oath
The new cabinet, made up of allied political parties, was sworn in on Tuesday – more than a week after parliament elected Sharif to replace Imran Khan, who was removed in a no-confidence vote on April 11.

The portfolios for the cabinet members are likely to be announced later on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s Dawn news website said 34 ministers were administered the oath by Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during a brief ceremony at the white marble palace known as the Presidency in the capital, Islamabad.

The ceremony was scheduled for Monday, but media reports said President Arif Alvi refused to administer the oath to the legislators, forcing the government to hold the event on Tuesday.

Dawn also reported that Alvi was expected to go on leave on Tuesday over reported illness. The president had also refused to administer the oath to Sharif, citing health reasons.

Sharif, whose former political rivals are also part of his coalition government, also attended the oath ceremony on Tuesday.

Among the prominent legislators inducted into the cabinet is Khawaja Muhammad Asif, a former defence minister and a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz [PML-N] party.

Several politicians from former President Asif Ali Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] are also part of the cabinet, including Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman.

Sharif unseated Khan through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Pakistan’s lower house of parliament. Khan had lost his grip on power after being deserted by his party allies and a key coalition partner earlier this month.

Since then, Khan has demanded new elections at rallies, saying the new government was imposed under a conspiracy by the United States, a charge Washington has denied, and which the new government in Pakistan says is a “pack of lies”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
Medical staff move an injured person on a stretcher inside a hospital after two bomb blasts at a boys
Multiple Blasts Rock School in Afghan Capital, More than 20 Killed
19 April 2022
Israeli warplanes target areas in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2022.
Palestinian anti-air defenses confront Israeli warplanes over Gaza Strip
19 April 2022
This studio photographic illustration shows the website of Israel
Catalan independence leaders accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage by Israeli-made spyware
19 April 2022
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
19 April 2022
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
19 April 2022
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
18 April 2022
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
19 April 2022
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
18 April 2022
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
18 April 2022
Uncle Sam
Uncle Sam's Nazi Warriors
By: Mike Whitney
18 April 2022
Who Wants War with Russia?
Who Wants War with Russia?
By: Philip Giraldi
18 April 2022
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
17 April 2022