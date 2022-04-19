0
Tuesday 19 April 2022 - 23:08

Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire

Story Code : 990007
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
In a statement, Bennett told Netanyahu that on his watch, 13,000 rockets have been launched toward Zionist settlers, in addition to 1,500 operations, killing 238 settlers and injuring 1,700 others.

“And what do you do? You transfer suitcases full of dollars to Hamas,” he claimed, referring to the hundreds of millions in monthly payments that Qatar has sent to Gaza since 2018.

He also tore into Netanyahu over last year’s fighting in Gaza, which began after Hamas fired several rockets toward Tel Aviv.

The comments came in response to a social media post by Netanyahu on Monday, shortly after the Iron Dome missile system was activated when a rocket was launched from Gaza.

“We must establish a strong, right-wing government that will restore ‘peace and security’ for ‘Israelis’,” Netanyahu claimed.

The rocket attack, which reports said was believed to have been carried out by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was the first in nearly four months, ending one of the longest periods of quiet on the Gaza border in years.

Responding to Bennett’s statement, Netanyahu’s Likud party argued that the prime minister was claiming credit for the ex-premier’s labors.

Bennett and Netanyahu’s back-and-forth came as the coalition attempts to prevent the government’s collapse after losing its parliamentary majority, while Likud continues to search out potential defectors in hopes of returning to power.
