Wednesday 20 April 2022 - 02:32

Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List

"This is necessary in order to convince those who have not yet broken. This is needed today, now, this is an every second idea that has appeared, which is not supported by either law or facts, no one talks about facts at all, this is necessary today for Washington's information and propaganda activities", Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.

The statement lambasting the American authorities comes as a response after US States Department spokesperson Ned Price said during an interview with CNN that Washington is looking into the possibility of designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Sputnik reported.

This definition applies to nations that "repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism", according to the US State Department.

This remark comes amid another round of tensions, as the US and Europe slapped sanctions on Moscow due to a "special operation" in Ukraine.
