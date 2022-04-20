9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan

Islam Times - Nine people including kids were killed and scores of others injured when a fire engulfed over 70 houses in Pakistan's south Dadu district, local reports said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in three villages of the district after spreading from the stoves of the villagers due to gusty winds in the area Monday night, the reports said, according to Xinhua news agency.The villagers were cooking at the outdoor stoves using woods when the fire spread in three different places, the reports said, adding that over 70 houses in separate places were engulfed in the big fire.The killed included at least five kids who were sleeping in their houses when the fire erupted.Local volunteers took part in the rescue operation and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.Rescue workers dispatched by the district administration also reached the site following the accident to help recover the bodies and the injured.