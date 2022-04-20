Russian Forces Seize East Ukrainian City in New Phase of Offensive

Islam Times - Russian forces have seized control of the city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the area, as Moscow launches a new phase of its military offensive in the former Soviet republic.

The regional governor made the announcement on Tuesday, saying Kreminna, a city of more than 18,000 people about 574 km southeast of the capital, Kiev, was captured after Russian forces attacked "from all sides.""Kreminna is under the control of the Russians. They have entered the city," Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Lugansk region, told a briefing. "Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army."Kreminna appears to be the first city captured in new Russian operations in eastern Ukraine.The seizure of the Ukrainian city took place hours after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Russia's launch of another stage of its offensive against Ukraine targeting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics, which Moscow has recognized as "independent states.""Another stage of this operation in eastern Ukraine is beginning and I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation," Lavrov said speaking in an interview with India Today television channel.Russia's defense minister also confirmed the new phase of the offensive and said Moscow was seeking to "liberate" eastern Ukraine. He said the offensive had been prolonged because the West was supplying Kiev with arms."We are gradually implementing our plan to liberate the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics," Sergei Shoigu said in a televised meeting with Russian military commanders. "We are taking measures to restore peaceful life."Shoigu laid the blame for the bloodshed in the Ukrainian war on Washington and its Western allies, accusing them of providing arms and weaponry to the Ukrainian forces."The United States and Western states under its control are doing everything to drag out the military operation for as long as possible," he said. "The growing volume of foreign weapons supplies graphically demonstrate their intention to provoke the Kiev regime to fight to the last Ukrainian."