Myanmar's Suu Kyi Expects Bribery Case Verdict Next Week

Islam Times - A first verdict is due in a corruption trial against Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi next week.

According to reports, Suu Kyi, who was ousted and detained after her government was forced out in a coup by the military last year, faces a raft of charges that could see her sentenced to more than 150 years in jail.The military court is expected to rule Monday on the allegation that Suu Kyi took a bribe from former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein, a source with knowledge of the case told AFP on Tuesday.Journalists are barred from the proceedings and her lawyers are the subjects of a gag order.In November last year, Suu Kyi, along with 15 other members of her government, was charged with electoral fraud during the 2020 elections.She was found guilty of several offences later that year.