China Vows to Strengthen Strategic Coordination with Russia amid Ukraine War

Islam Times - China has vowed to continue its strategic coordination with Russia, which has been under mounting Western pressure since it launched a military operation in Ukraine two months ago.

According to reports, the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement on Tuesday said the country's vice foreign minister Le Yucheng had given the assurance to the Russian ambassador to Beijing, Andrey Denisov.The Chinese diplomat also cited an almost 30% rise in China-Russia trade in the first quarter of 2022 as evidence of the "resilience and endogenous power" of cooperation between the two regional powers.He called on the two sides to jointly promote the building of a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for mankind.According to the statement, the two diplomats also discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the latest developments in Russia's military operation in the former Soviet republic.China, the world’s second-biggest economy, has developed close ties with Russia in recent years. The two world powers issued a lengthy 5,000-word statement early in February against the expansion of NATO, calling the US-led military alliance a relic of the Cold War.