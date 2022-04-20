0
Wednesday 20 April 2022 - 04:44

Biden tells Obama his plans for reelection

Story Code : 990041
The Hill on Tuesday quoted two sources familiar with the discussion between Biden and Obama, which might have taken place last month during lunch, as saying that the incumbent had told his predecessor that he planned to run for reelection in the 2024 US presidential race.

“[Biden] wants to run, and he’s clearly letting everyone know,” said one of the two sources familiar with the conversation between Obama and Biden. 

The source also said that Biden wants to participate in the 2024 election because he sees himself as the most likely Democratic candidate popular enough to beat the expected Republican rival Donald Trump.

“I believe he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Trump. I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic Party who can beat Trump, and that’s the biggest factor,” the source said. 

One longtime Biden ally said the president has always been clear about his intentions of running for a second term. 

“If you want to know what he’s thinking, he’ll probably just tell you," the source said, adding, “He doesn’t hide the ball well. Every indication I have is that he’s planning on running again." “He has real concerns about who can beat Donald Trump.” 

The White House has also confirmed that he plans to seek reelection.

As his running mate in the 2024 presidential election, Biden has confirmed that Vice President Harris would again be his choice.

In this regard, Basil Smikle, a Democratic strategist and director of Hunter College’s public policy program, said that Biden was the best choice for Democrats in the 2024 election.

However, Smikle added that the Democratic Party needed to make a greater effort to groom Harris to be the next president after Biden leaves office.

In the meantime, the source familiar with the talks between Biden and Obama said Democrats were skeptical of Harris’s chances of winning in 2024.
“People think she has no shot, which has to keep him as the guy.”
