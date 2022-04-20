Turkey says Erdogan, Zionist President to Speak in Light of Al-Quds Developments

Islam Times - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, after Israeli attacks on Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque last week, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu did not say when the call would take place.Our President will have a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog as well,” he added.On Sunday, Erdogan said he told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli “intervention on worshippers” at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its “status or spirit”.For the third consecutive day, Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday and secured the entrance of Zionist settlers to the holy compound.