Wednesday 20 April 2022 - 05:18

Iran deplores Israeli violence in al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound

“Unfortunately, we bore witness to Zionists’ transgression on the al-Aqsa Mosque during [the holy fasting] month of Ramadan,” he told his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug during a phone call on Tuesday.

“We hope for the Palestinian nation to achieve its historical rights with the support of Muslim countries and nations,” the Iranian top diplomat added.

More than 150 Palestinian worshipers were injured when Israeli forces stormed the compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds’ Old City on Saturday.
The forces have kept up their violations on the flashpoint site, besides cracking down on solidarity protests throughout the occupied West Bank, where the compound is located.

Amir-Abdollahian also thanked Mauritania over its principled supportive position concerning the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Turning to the issue of Yemen, the Iranian minister said Tehran welcomed implementation of ceasefire in Yemen, hoping for complete elimination of the impoverished country’s siege and resolution of its woes through intra-Yemeni talks.

He, meanwhile, welcomed furtherance of mutual ties with Mauritania, insisting that the Islamic Republic favored enhancement of bilateral relations with African nations.

The Mauritanian official, for his part, laid emphasis on the countries’ sympathetic position regarding the issue of Palestine.

He described his country’s ties with Tehran as strong, saying Nouakchott welcomed further development of the relations as well as the Islamic Republic’s cooperation towards development of Mauritania’s infrastructures.
