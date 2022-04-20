0
Wednesday 20 April 2022 - 13:46

US Dispatching Lower-level Diplomats to Middle East After Blinken Fails to ’Defuse Tensions’

Story Code : 990137
US Dispatching Lower-level Diplomats to Middle East After Blinken Fails to ’Defuse Tensions’
Yael Lempert, acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, and Hady Amr, deputy assistant secretary for ‘Israeli’ and Palestinian affairs, are expected to arrive in the region on Wednesday, Walla’s report added.

The lower-level American officials will meet with officials in occupied al-Quds, Ramallah, Amman and Cairo, according to the report.

An official familiar with the matter confirmed the news of the reported trip to The Times of ‘Israel.’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who failed during his trip to the region last year to help defuse similar tensions after they had already snowballed into all-out war, decided on sending the lower-level delegation, Walla explained.

In a related context, Blinken spoke to leaders and top diplomats in occupied al-Quds, Ramallah and Amman Tuesday.
Comment


Featured Stories
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
20 April 2022
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
19 April 2022
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
20 April 2022
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
20 April 2022
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
19 April 2022
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
19 April 2022
Medical staff move an injured person on a stretcher inside a hospital after two bomb blasts at a boys
Multiple Blasts Rock School in Afghan Capital, More than 20 Killed
19 April 2022
Israeli warplanes target areas in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2022.
Palestinian anti-air defenses confront Israeli warplanes over Gaza Strip
19 April 2022
This studio photographic illustration shows the website of Israel
Catalan independence leaders accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage by Israeli-made spyware
19 April 2022
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
19 April 2022
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
19 April 2022
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
18 April 2022