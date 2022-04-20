0
Wednesday 20 April 2022 - 14:03

Ansarullah Leader: Normalizing Regimes Hold Animosity toward Anyone Opposed To ‘Israel’

Story Code : 990140
Ansarullah Leader: Normalizing Regimes Hold Animosity toward Anyone Opposed To ‘Israel’
“Bahrain’s Al Khalifah and the UAE’s Al Nahyan regimes in addition to the House of Saud have normalized relations with ‘Israel’ in the fake name of regional peace and stability. They believe there would be no problem in playing subservient roles for Washington and Tel Aviv, at the same time as looking savage in the face of others,” Sayyed al-Houthi said on Tuesday evening.

“These countries are oppressors. They do not want peace and stability for the Muslim world but are indeed responsible for sowing the seeds of sedition through their money, media campaigns and political influence,” the Ansarullah leader underscored.

He said the normalizing regimes in the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have shown their hostility toward anyone who is hostile to ‘Israel’, including the Yemeni nation, arguing that those regimes refer to Palestinian resistance fighters as ‘terrorists’ in their media outlets.

The Ansarullah leader also pointed to the latest wave of ‘Israeli’ violence against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds.

“The frequent attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque and its worshipers show the ‘Israeli’ enmity with Islam and its sanctities,” Sayyed al-Houthi said, noting that the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are justifying their mercenary roles in the name of peace.

“Enemies want to weaken and force the Muslim world to surrender. They employ sanctions and tyrannical methods for such an objective. They seek to sap the morale of Muslims and leave them with a feeling of despair and complete defeat,” he said.

“Once Muslim nations boost their willpower, seriousness and sense of responsibility, enemies feel frustrated and toothless and have no option but to make concessions,” Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted.

“The great Yemeni nation has demonstrated serious resistance in the face of the Saudi-led coalition’s despicable crimes ever since the military aggression and cruel siege began [in March 2015]. Enemies, faced with Yemenis’ infinite patience, have reached a dead end. The whole world has realized such a fact, and it is now the talk of the town,” the Ansarullah leader explained.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The objective was to bring back to power the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabboh Mansour Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well short of all of its goals, despite killing hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and turning the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Comment


Featured Stories
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
20 April 2022
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
19 April 2022
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
20 April 2022
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
20 April 2022
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
19 April 2022
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
19 April 2022
Medical staff move an injured person on a stretcher inside a hospital after two bomb blasts at a boys
Multiple Blasts Rock School in Afghan Capital, More than 20 Killed
19 April 2022
Israeli warplanes target areas in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2022.
Palestinian anti-air defenses confront Israeli warplanes over Gaza Strip
19 April 2022
This studio photographic illustration shows the website of Israel
Catalan independence leaders accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage by Israeli-made spyware
19 April 2022
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
19 April 2022
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
19 April 2022
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
18 April 2022