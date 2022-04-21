0
Thursday 21 April 2022 - 01:19

At Least 1 Killed, 4 Injured in Explosion in NW Turkey

The blast, occurring at 7:40 a.m. local time (0440 GMT), was triggered by a hand-made explosive, which is believed to have been detonated by a remote control, Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat told reporters on the scene, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The explosive has been placed at the bottom of a lamppost on the street. Our security units quickly took the area under control, and the issue is evaluated from all aspects. We want to get a result as soon as possible," Canbolat added.

According to the governor, one of the injured people was in critical condition.
