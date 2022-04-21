Russian Troops Destroy 496 Drones, 2,388 Tanks in Ukraine Operation

Islam Times - Russian troops have destroyed 496 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,388 tanks and other armored vehicles since the beginning of their special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"Overall, the following targets have been eliminated since the beginning of the special military operation: 140 aircraft, 496 unmanned aerial vehicles, 253 surface-to-air missile systems, 2,388 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,029 field artillery guns and mortars and 2,232 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman stated, TASS reported.Russian missile and artillery troops delivered strikes against 1,053 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, Konashenkov added."The missile and artillery troops delivered strikes on 1,053 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities," the spokesman continued.The Russian forces also eliminated 31 Ukrainian command posts, six fuel depots, 910 strongholds and areas of enemy manpower amassment and 106 artillery positions, the general said.Aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces hit 73 Ukrainian military sites overnight, including seven strongholds, four ammo depots and a Msta-B howitzer battery, Konashenkov added."Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces struck 73 Ukrainian military sites overnight. These targets included four command posts, 57 areas of the amassment of Ukrainian manpower and military hardware, seven strongholds and four ammunition depots. Also, the air strikes destroyed six tanks, nine armored vehicles and a battery of 152mm Msta-B howitzers," the spokesman said.The Russian forces destroyed up to 40 Ukrainian troops and seven weapon systems by precision missiles near Novovorontsovka and Kiselyovka, Konashenkov added."A strike by precision missiles eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops and also seven items of military hardware near the communities of Novovorontsovka and Kiselyovka," the spokesman said.Russian air defense weapons shot down two Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical missiles and six drones, Konashenkov added."Russian air defense capabilities shot down six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the communities of Podvysokoye, Chistovodovka, Yakovenkovo and Pokrovskoye. Also, two Tochka-U tactical missiles were shot down near Donetskoye and Skelevatoye," the spokesman continued.