Russian Diplomat Calls for Probe into Fake News about Potential Use of Nukes in Ukraine

Islam Times - Russian law enforcement should investigate misinformation being spread about the country’s potential use of nuclear arms, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on an extract from Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview on nuclear arms, that was misinterpreted by a number of channels on Telegram.

“This issue, by the way, should be explored by law enforcement. We have every possible legislation, <…> that enables law enforcement agencies to look into the story as far as the law being violated is concerned, that is Russian laws. This is fake news, <…> that concerns not just our country’s security, since nuclear arms are mentioned,” Zakharova said during a live broadcast by Sputnik radio on Wednesday.First of all, the measures should not target the sources who spread misinformation on the extract, but rather action should be taken against the developers and customers of this news, Zakharova stressed. “Someone has been manufacturing these materials, and there must be someone who designed the concept. I think it would be correct and timely to look into the entire chain,” the diplomat explained.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in an interview with India Today that Russia was not considering the use of nuclear arms in Ukraine, where conventional weapons only would be used.