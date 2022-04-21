0
Thursday 21 April 2022 - 04:53

United States Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad

Story Code : 990236
United States Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
An Iraqi security source said Wednesday that the United States had sent new military equipment to the Ain al-Assad airbase in Anbar province in western Iraq.

According to al-Maalomah website, two US cargo planes loaded with military equipment entered the Ain al-Assad base under tight security.

The source said that the transfer of the new military shipment to the flagship US base came despite the bad weather resulting from severe dust storm in Iraq on Wednesday.

US convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops usually enter Iraq through the shared border with Kuwaiti. For fear of their security and roadside bombs, the Americans use Iraqi transport companies to transport the equipment.

The US military bases and logistics convoys in Iraq and Syria have regularly been targetted by roadside bombs and attacks carried out by groups who oppose their occupying presence.
