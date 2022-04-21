US mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters
According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released on Wednesday, the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.20% in the week ended April 15 from 5.13% a week earlier.
The bulk of the run-up, however, has occurred since the start of the year, causing the fastest climb in home-financing costs in decades as the Fed abandoned a cautious approach to raising its benchmark overnight lending rate in favor of swifter and more decisive action to bring down persistently high inflation.
A year ago, the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.27 percent. Almost a month ago, the rate was 4.4 percent.
The central bank is also set to decide at its next meeting on May 3-4 to begin reducing its portfolio of $8.5 trillion of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, a stash of assets that had helped keep consumer borrowing costs - for mortgages in particular - low throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said a report in Reuters.
Those expectations for Fed tightening actions have led to a surge in Treasury yields as financial markets reacted. The yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR, which acts as a benchmark for mortgage rates, is at its highest level since 2018.
The latest increase in home-financing costs also led to fewer mortgage applications last week, following a small bump in demand the prior week as buyers rushed to lock in rates before they moved higher.
The MBA said its Purchase Composite Index, a measure of all mortgage loan applications for the purchase of a single-family home, fell 3.0% on a seasonally adjusted basis to 254.0, while the refinance index fell 8%.
According to Freddie Mac, mortgage rates surged through the first quarter of 2022. The 156 basis point (1.56%) gain represented the fastest three-month rise since May 1994.
Experts from the Mortgage Bankers Association, First American, and other industry leaders expect 30-year mortgage rates to keep climbing in May — though perhaps not as quickly as they have over the past month, said a report in The Mortgage Reports.