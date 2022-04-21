0
Thursday 21 April 2022 - 04:58

US mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters

Story Code : 990238
The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.20% in the week ended April 15 from 5.13% a week earlier.
The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.20% in the week ended April 15 from 5.13% a week earlier.

According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released on Wednesday, the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.20% in the week ended April 15 from 5.13% a week earlier.

The bulk of the run-up, however, has occurred since the start of the year, causing the fastest climb in home-financing costs in decades as the Fed abandoned a cautious approach to raising its benchmark overnight lending rate in favor of swifter and more decisive action to bring down persistently high inflation.

A year ago, the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.27 percent. Almost a month ago, the rate was 4.4 percent.

The central bank is also set to decide at its next meeting on May 3-4 to begin reducing its portfolio of $8.5 trillion of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, a stash of assets that had helped keep consumer borrowing costs - for mortgages in particular - low throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said a report in Reuters.

Those expectations for Fed tightening actions have led to a surge in Treasury yields as financial markets reacted. The yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR, which acts as a benchmark for mortgage rates, is at its highest level since 2018.

The latest increase in home-financing costs also led to fewer mortgage applications last week, following a small bump in demand the prior week as buyers rushed to lock in rates before they moved higher.

The MBA said its Purchase Composite Index, a measure of all mortgage loan applications for the purchase of a single-family home, fell 3.0% on a seasonally adjusted basis to 254.0, while the refinance index fell 8%.

According to Freddie Mac, mortgage rates surged through the first quarter of 2022. The 156 basis point (1.56%) gain represented the fastest three-month rise since May 1994.

Experts from the Mortgage Bankers Association, First American, and other industry leaders expect 30-year mortgage rates to keep climbing in May — though perhaps not as quickly as they have over the past month, said a report in The Mortgage Reports.
Tagged
US Mortgage
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into 'black hole': CNN
21 April 2022
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
21 April 2022
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
21 April 2022
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
21 April 2022
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
20 April 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
20 April 2022
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
19 April 2022
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
20 April 2022
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
20 April 2022
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
19 April 2022
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
19 April 2022
Medical staff move an injured person on a stretcher inside a hospital after two bomb blasts at a boys
Multiple Blasts Rock School in Afghan Capital, More than 20 Killed
19 April 2022