Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin after the successful test of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile said that Sarmat has no peers in its class of weapons in the world.

"The Sarmat missile system will ensure the security of Russia, will make those mad who are trying to threaten it," he said at a meeting with military chiefs in Moscow.In a separate statement, the Defense Ministry said the launch was carried out from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the European part of Russia, and the missile landed at an assigned point in Kamchatka, in the Far East.It said Sarmat's combat equipment was expanded in the number of warheads and types.The ministry noted that the missile could travel at hypersonic speed, adding that the test is the first in a series.Sarmat is one of six new Russian strategic weapons unveiled on March 1, 2018, by Putin and is expected to enter service later in 2022.