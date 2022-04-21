Israel issued more than 140 administrative detention orders against Palestinians since the start of April
It said that 11 orders were issued against Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem and others were for Palestinian citizens of Israel.
Israel issued at least 540 administrative detention orders against Palestinians since the start of this year, said the PPS.
It also said the administrative detainees, held without charge or trial and based on secret evidence, have been boycotting Israeli courts for the 110th day in a row in protest against the courts’ unfair treatment of the Palestinian detainees who go to court hoping it will give them a fair trial and cancel or reduce their detention period.
Administrative detainees observed more than 400 hunger strikes over the years, including 60 during last year, to win their freedom, the latest are Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on hunger strike for the 49th day in a row, and Raed Rayan, for the 14th day, demanding an end to their illegal incarceration without charge or trial.
The PPS said two women, five lawmakers, six minors, one cancer patient, and one man 80 years of age are among the current administrative detainees.