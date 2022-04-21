0
Thursday 21 April 2022 - 05:35

Israel issued more than 140 administrative detention orders against Palestinians since the start of April

Story Code : 990249
Israel issued more than 140 administrative detention orders against Palestinians since the start of April

It said that 11 orders were issued against Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem and others were for Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Israel issued at least 540 administrative detention orders against Palestinians since the start of this year, said the PPS.

It also said the administrative detainees, held without charge or trial and based on secret evidence, have been boycotting Israeli courts for the 110th day in a row in protest against the courts’ unfair treatment of the Palestinian detainees who go to court hoping it will give them a fair trial and cancel or reduce their detention period.

Administrative detainees observed more than 400 hunger strikes over the years, including 60 during last year, to win their freedom, the latest are Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on hunger strike for the 49th day in a row, and Raed Rayan, for the 14th day, demanding an end to their illegal incarceration without charge or trial.

The PPS said two women, five lawmakers, six minors, one cancer patient, and one man 80 years of age are among the current administrative detainees.
Tagged
Palestine Israel Detention
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into 'black hole': CNN
21 April 2022
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
21 April 2022
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
21 April 2022
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
21 April 2022
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
20 April 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
20 April 2022
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
19 April 2022
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
20 April 2022
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
20 April 2022
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
19 April 2022
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
19 April 2022
Medical staff move an injured person on a stretcher inside a hospital after two bomb blasts at a boys
Multiple Blasts Rock School in Afghan Capital, More than 20 Killed
19 April 2022