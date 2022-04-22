G7 Countries Promise over $24 Billion in Aid for Ukraine

Islam Times - The heads of the central banks and finance ministries of the G7 countries have pledged to provide additional support to Ukraine totaling more than $24 billion.

The finance ministers of the seven countries said, “In 2022, together with the international community, we provided and promised Ukraine $24 billion in assistance,” adding that they were prepared to do more as needed.During the years 2014 to 2021, it is specified that Kiev received about $60 million in economic support from Western countries.“International organizations and multilateral fora should no longer conduct their activities with Russia in a business-as-usual manner,” the finance ministers added, noting their regret about Russia’s participation in international forums like “G20, International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week.”The Group of Seven includes the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the Unites States, France, and Japan.As G20 finance leaders met on Wednesday, officials from Britain, France, the United States, and Canada walked out as Russian officials spoke during a meeting in Washington.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen led a multinational group of finance chiefs on the walkout in the latest protest by Western nations over Moscow’s “special operation” in Ukraine. Yellen said earlier this week that she would not take part in meetings with her global counterparts if Russian officials were included.Ahead of the walkout, Yellen reportedly told attendees that she disapproved of the presence of Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister, Timur Maksimov, who attended in person. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Russia’s Central Bank governor joined virtually.