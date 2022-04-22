0
Friday 22 April 2022 - 01:55

Zionist Forces Storm al-Aqsa Mosque for Fifth Day in Row Using Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets

Israeli police used force and firepower against Palestinian worshipers, forcing some of them, including women, to go inside the building and wait for the illegal Zionist settlers to finish their tour, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

According to the Red Crescent about 20 Palestinians were injured as a result of Israeli attacks in al-Aqsa.

Crowds of illegal settlers were allowed by the Zionist forces to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish Passover holiday, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, leading to great violence against Palestinian worshippers over the past few days.

On Wednesday, more than 1,000 illegal Zionist settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque, provoking more tensions, as the top preacher of the mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, warned the Tel Aviv regime that such repeated storming of the holy site is “playing with fire.”

From Gaza, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has denounced the repeated incursions by Israeli settlers, calling on the Palestinian people to continue their mobilization in al-Aqsa Mosque to protect occupied al-Quds and thwart the occupation’s malicious plans.

Hamas also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and stop its double-standard policy in dealing with our Palestinian people and their just cause with the double standards policy.
