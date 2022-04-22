Ansarullah Leader Blasts Desecration of Holy Qur'an in Sweden, Urges Muslims to Stand Up to Ideological War

Islam Times - The leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement has vehemently condemned the desecration of the Holy Qur’an by a Swedish far-right group during the fasting month of Ramadhan, urging Muslims to stand up to such sacrilegious acts.

“Our enemies hate us (Muslims) and hold animosity towards our religion and faith. They express their hatred at all times and through all available means. They hate the Holy Qur’an, our Messenger (Prophet Muhammad (blessings of God upon him and his progeny)), our sanctities, as well as our rituals and religious practices. This is clearly evident in their actions,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast from Sana’a.He added, “How many more copies of the Holy Qur’an should be burned in the West? The last blasphemous move took place in Sweden. Why do they really want to burn the Holy Qur’an? This is rooted in their hatred and extreme hostility towards Muslims. ... The Qur’an burning constitutes a serious provocation of the feelings of Muslims around the world, in addition to a significant challenge to their dignity.”“How many more offenses should happen against Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) and his household in Western societies? How many more attacks should be carried out against Muslims? How many more times should their religious rituals and sanctities be targeted? Hardly a day goes by without desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and an assault on its worshipers,” the Ansarullah chief pointed out.Houthi noted that enemies aspire to wrest control over Muslim nations, exploit their capabilities and homelands, and enslave them and called on Muslims to stand up to the ideological war being waged against them.“We will not be able to protect ourselves against such challenges unless we stiffen our resolve and tread the path of God,” the Ansarullah leader said.