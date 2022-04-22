Hamas Warns Israel: Raids on Gaza Strengthens Our Resolve to Defend Quds

Islam Times - Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement says Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip only strengthen the resolve of its residents to support and defend their compatriots in occupied al-Quds against the regime’s acts of aggression.

Hazem Qassem, a Hamas Spokesman, was reacting to a new round of Israeli airstrikes against the Gaza Strip on early Thursday, which the regime said were launched in response to a rocket attack from the direction of the blockaded coastal sliver.“The bombardment of Gaza only reinforces the persistence of Palestinians and the resistance [movement] in their fight [against Israel] and support for our people in occupied al-Quds,” al-Mayadeen quoted Qassem as saying.Tensions between the Palestinians and Israelis have witnessed a sharp rise since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhan, as Israeli forces have stepped up raids of al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting Muslim worshipers inside prayer halls and providing protection to the Israeli settlers desecrating Islam’s third holiest site.The Israeli crimes have sparked widespread condemnation from Muslim countries as well as warnings for an outbreak of a new war with Gaza.Meanwhile, Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh delivered a stern warning to Israel over its acts of aggression in occupied al-Quds, saying, “We are still at the beginning of the battle.”In a statement on Thursday, Haniyeh said that the occupiers are under a delusion that they can change the Islamic status quo of the al-Aqsa Mosque through occupying the holy site.He stressed that all actions of settlers in al-Aqsa Mosque will strategically bring the conflict to the frontline of affairs, while “the realities remain unchanged.”The Hamas leader warned that what the Israelis are doing in al-Aqsa would shorten their existence and they will eventually be expelled from the Palestinian lands.Haniyeh said that the Zionist flag march faced failure and so will the raids on al-Aqsa Mosque.On Wednesday, several hundred extremist Israelis planned a “flag march” through al-Quds flashpoints to slam the Tel Aviv regime’s failure to deal with the Palestinians and affirm their presence in the occupied Palestinian city and its holy sites.Alarmed by increasing Palestinian rage, the Israel police stopped the march.