Putin Says Mariupol ‘Liberated’, Orders Troops to Seal Off Last Fighters

Islam Times - President Vladimir Putin says Russian troops have achieved a victory in the biggest battle of the Ukraine war, declaring that the strategic port of Mariupol was “liberated” after some two months of siege.

The Russian leader made the announcement during a televised meeting with his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin on Thursday.An unclear number of Ukrainian soldiers holed up inside the giant fortress-like Azovstal steelworks in the city are still holding out against Russian troops.“I consider the proposed storming of the industrial zone unnecessary. I order you to cancel it,” Putin told Shoigu.“There’s no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities. Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly can get through,” the Russian president added.Azovstal is one of the biggest metallurgical facilities in Europe, covering 11 sq km, with huge buildings, underground bunkers and tunnels.Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, following Moscow’s recognition of self-declared Lugansk and Donetsk republics, collectively known as Donbass. The two breakaway regions, located in eastern Ukraine, are largely populated by ethnic Russians.Since the onset of operation, some of the heaviest fighting between the two sides have been focused around Mariupol, located in southeastern Ukraine and on the north coast of the strategic Sea of Azov.The fall of Mariupol, besieged by Russian troops since March 1, enables Moscow to open a land route to the Crimean Peninsula, which joined Russia in 2014.According to an estimate by Shoigu, some 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers and fighters remained inside Azovstal. Putin called on them to lay down their weapons and surrender, saying Russia would treat them with respect, but all to no avail.