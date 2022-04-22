0
Friday 22 April 2022 - 03:23

Venezuela Condemns Israeli Crimes in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 990426
Venezuela Condemns Israeli Crimes in Al-Aqsa Mosque
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, through an official statement, condemned the attack by Israeli forces on the Al-Aqsa mosque against Palestinians who were attending their religious ceremonies in the month of Ramadan.

According to the statement, the violence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Occupied Lands of Palestine and aggression against holy sites and freedom of worshipers were caused by the Israel-Jordan tie in 1994, Mehr news agency reported.

The Bolivarian Government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian Cause, in the search for its self-determination and reiterates its rejection of the genocidal actions by the Israeli forces, it added.

The statement concluded that Venezuela's position is respect for the "sovereignty, independence and complete peace of the Palestinian state."

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also called on the international community to join the rejection of violent actions by Israel and to respect the holy places.

In continuation of the widespread condemnation of the Israeli brutal assault on Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, the foreign minister of Cuba Bruno Rodríguez strongly condemned it.

"We condemn the Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque which hosted hundreds of worshipers, including women, the elderly and children,"  Bruno Rodríguez said.
