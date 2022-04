Islam Times - According to a well-informed source, Tehran sent via a European state to Tel Aviv maps and terrestrial photos that show the Israeli nuke caches with a red sign on the walls of the sites.

The source added that Tehran warned it would strike the Zionist caches and facilities if ‘Israel’ decides to engage in a war with Iran.According to the source, the Zionist enemy changed the sites of the nukes, adding that the Iranian maps show the new sites.