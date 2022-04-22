0
Friday 22 April 2022 - 04:57

UK PM Johnson to Face Probe for Misleading House of Commons over Partygate

Story Code : 990431
UK PM Johnson to Face Probe for Misleading House of Commons over Partygate
It comes after a bid to delay the vote was dramatically axed on Thursday, with the motion passing later in the afternoon.

Ministers ditched an amendment at the 11th hour which would have delayed any vote on privileges committee until after the Metropolitan Police had completed its investigations into the string of parties in Downing Street during the Covid lockdown and the senior civil servant Sue Gray has published her final report on the affair.

Commons Leader Mark Spencer confirmed the motion would proceed “unamended”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
22 April 2022
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
21 April 2022
Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated
Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated
21 April 2022
Pentagon Comments on Russia’s Latest Missile Test
Pentagon Comments on Russia’s Latest Missile Test
21 April 2022
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
21 April 2022
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into 'black hole': CNN
21 April 2022
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
21 April 2022
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
21 April 2022
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
21 April 2022
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
20 April 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
20 April 2022
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
19 April 2022