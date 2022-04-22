UK PM Johnson to Face Probe for Misleading House of Commons over Partygate

Islam Times - UK MPs have agreed to refer Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a parliamentary investigation into whether he lied to the Commons about Downing Street parties that took place during lockdown.

It comes after a bid to delay the vote was dramatically axed on Thursday, with the motion passing later in the afternoon.Ministers ditched an amendment at the 11th hour which would have delayed any vote on privileges committee until after the Metropolitan Police had completed its investigations into the string of parties in Downing Street during the Covid lockdown and the senior civil servant Sue Gray has published her final report on the affair.Commons Leader Mark Spencer confirmed the motion would proceed “unamended”.