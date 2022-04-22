0
Friday 22 April 2022 - 05:06

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Explosion at Shiite Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif

Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) news agency added: Mazar-e-Sharif public sources told AVA that a strong explosion took place on the second floor of Seh-Dokan mosque in the heart of Mazar-e-Sharif hours ago, which caused many casualties.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined and security officials have not provided details about the incident, but ISIS claimed responsibility for the explosion minutes ago.

The head of public health in Balkh province says that so far 11 martyrs and 32 wounded have been transferred to Bu Ali Sina Hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif due to the explosion of the She-Dokan mosque, But popular sources say the number of injured is more than 50.

Meanwhile, sources told TOLO news that 31 worshipers were killed and about 90 others were injured in an explosion at the Seh-Dokan mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif.

Taliban security forces blocked roads leading to the Seh-Dokan mosque.

Dozens of civilians were killed and wounded this afternoon in another explosion while distributing wheat in Kunduz, the Jomhur News Agency reported.

According to the Jomhur News Agency, eyewitnesses said that the explosion took place around 2 pm today, Thursday, in the "Sar-e-Doreh" area of ​​Kunduz city, while distributing wheat to the needy people.

According to eyewitnesses, at least 30 people were killed and injured in the blast.
