0
Friday 22 April 2022 - 13:33

Leaders of the Koreas Exchange Friendly Letters

Story Code : 990496
Leaders of the Koreas Exchange Friendly Letters
The Korean Central News Agency, a North Korean state news agency, reported that Moon sent Kim a letter earlier this week and said he would continue to work towards Korean unification after his retirement. Kim, in return, thanked Moon for his work on behalf of the “great cause of the nation,” the news report said.

Kim also said their joint efforts gave him “hope for the future” and said that he hoped “inter-Korean relations would improve.”

South Korea confirmed that the pair had exchanged letters on Friday.

The exchange of letters comes at a tense time on the Korean peninsula as satellite imagery shows new excavation at the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, suggesting that Pyongyang may be renewing nuclear activity after closing down the site in 2018.

North Korea also test-fired a new tactical guided weapon last weekend to coincide with the anniversary of the birth of founder Kim Il Sung and, in late March, broke a four-year moratorium on testing international ballistic missiles. Analysts say there could be more testing around April 25 when Pyongyang celebrates the founding of the Korean People’s Army.

Moon is due to complete his five-year term when President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol from the People’s Power Party takes office on May 10. Under South Korean law, presidents can serve only a single five-year term.

Moon has used his term in office to engage with the North and met Kim an unprecedented three times during his presidency. He has also set a long-term goal of officially ending the Korean War, which concluded in an armistice rather than a peace treaty in 1953.

Moon’s desire for reconciliation, however, has not kept his administration from calling for more sanctions against North Korea following the recent round of ICBM launches, according to NK News.
Tagged
Koreas
Comment


Featured Stories
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
22 April 2022
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
22 April 2022
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
22 April 2022
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
21 April 2022
Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated
Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated
21 April 2022
Pentagon Comments on Russia’s Latest Missile Test
Pentagon Comments on Russia’s Latest Missile Test
21 April 2022
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
21 April 2022
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into 'black hole': CNN
21 April 2022
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
21 April 2022
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
21 April 2022
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
21 April 2022
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
20 April 2022