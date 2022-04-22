0
Friday 22 April 2022 - 13:38

Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy

Story Code : 990501
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
“We are carefully checking this information and will respond accordingly if it is confirmed,” Viktorov told Russian state television on Thursday.

It was not clear from the Russian envoy’s remarks what such a response might entail.

The comments came a day after Zionist war minister Benny Gantz said ‘Israel’ will provide Ukraine with helmets and flak jackets.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Zionist Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi after Tel Aviv denounced Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

It came after foreign minister of the ‘Israeli’ occupying regime, Yair Lapid, accused Russia of committing “war crimes” in Ukraine, alleging that there was no “justification” for Russia’s military campaign against its western neighbor.
Tagged
Russia Ukraine Israel
Comment


