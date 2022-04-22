0
Friday 22 April 2022 - 13:41

China’s Xi Proposes Initiative on Global Security

During a video address to the annual Baoa Asia Forum, Xi said the world should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries while paying attention to the “legitimate” security concerns of all.

"We should uphold the principle of indivisibility of security, build a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the building of national security on the basis of insecurity in other countries," Xi said.

In talks over Ukraine, Russia insisted that Western governments respect a 1999 agreement based on “indivisible security” – where no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others.

China and Russia have grown increasingly close, and Beijing refuses to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, blaming the crisis on NATO’s eastward expansion.
