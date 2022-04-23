IRGC Reaffirms Iran's Resolve to Avenge Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Islam Times - A top commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has reaffirmed Iran’s resolve to avenge the assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, calling it a certainty.

Speaking at an event in the southwestern city of Shiraz, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the naval unit of the IRGC, said Americans have been sending messages to Iran, asking it to abandon its vow to avenge the assassination of the celebrated anti-terror commander.In return, they have offered to lift cruel sanctions on Iran, he said, calling it “wishful thinking”."They constantly send messages saying they will offer rewards and remove certain sanctions if we give up seeking revenge for Soleimani," he said. "But this is wishful thinking. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution insists on taking revenge, and the IRGC commander has said that revenge is inevitable.”He, however, said that “the time and place for it” will be determined by Iran.Tangsiri said all those involved in the assassination of Gen. Soleimani “will be brought to justice,” quoting the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei: “God-willing, they will surely be punished for their filthy act in this world.”He added, "The enemy had thought they succeeded in eliminating Gen. Soleimani, but you can see how Haj Ghassem has gained popularity all over the world."The remarks by IRGC’s navy commander came days after Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh asserted that "perpetrators, officials, accomplices and advisers" in the dastardly act "will not go unpunished", insisting that "these people must be brought to justice."Addressing the weekly conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh stressed that no agreement will be reached in Vienna until there is total consensus on key issues of contention, blaming the US for pursuing “a policy of procrastination.”“We will not agree on anything until we agree on the generalities,” he said, noting that certain issues remain unresolved and that the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will not see any changes under a new agreement.