Hamas Calls for Mass Mobilization to Confront Israel, Defend al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says all the Palestinians must mobilize to confront the Israeli occupation and colonial settlers and to head to the al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds in droves amid intensified Israeli assaults on worshippers at the holy place.

In a statement issued Friday, Hamas said the Palestinian people should stay at the al-Aqsa Mosque throughout the last ten days of the holy fasting month of Ramadan to defend al-Quds and the mosque as well as the Palestinian worshipers there, the Palestinian Information Center reported."Palestinian unity and resistance in confronting the Israeli occupation and Israeli colonial settlers will deter them from implementing their malicious schemes targeting Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque," the statement read.Earlier on Friday, Israeli military forces once again attacked Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society affirmed that rubber-coated metal bullets injured 31 people, including one paramedic while dozens more suffered from tear gas inhalation.It also reported that three journalists were wounded in the Israeli savage assault, including one who was hit with a rubber-coated bullet in his throat.At least 11 young men were transferred to hospital for treatment, two of them in serious condition.