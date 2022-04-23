0
Saturday 23 April 2022 - 06:41

China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"

Story Code : 990617
"On the one hand, the United States is expanding sanctions against Russia. Alongside this it concludes deals with other countries on which it had imposed sanctions earlier. In fact, this indicates the bankruptcy of sanctions," he said, TASS reported.

"Also, the United States pompously urges Europe to introduce an embargo on Russian oil and gas, but at the same time keeps purchasing Russian energy resources without any restrictions. US financial institutions take advantage of an opportunity to grab the devalued bonds of Russian companies, while Europe has to pay the price for instability in the region and more costly energy resources," Wang said.
