Saturday 23 April 2022 - 16:35

Russia Says Destroyed S-300 Missile System and Downed 7 Ukrainian Drones

Story Code : 990679
“The Russian forces destroyed with high-precision missiles Ukrainian S-300 air defense system near Novosilka town, killing up to 80 Nazi elements, destroying 23 pieces of armored vehicles near Alexandrovka town, and downing the Ukrainian drone with a high-precision air-to-air missile,” Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Major General Igor Konashenkov said in a press briefing.

Konashenkov added that the tactical operational aviation destroyed 58 Ukrainian military installations, including 4 command posts, 3 fuel depots, and 51 Ukrainian combat sites and equipment.

Konashenkov noted that the Russian air defense forces shot down 7 Ukrainian drones in many towns in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kherson Province, and an Ukrainian Tochka-U missile was shot down by a Buk M3 anti-aircraft missile in the vicinity of  Donetsk town.

He stressed that since the beginning of the Russian special operation, 140 jets, 106 helicopters, 520 drones, 257 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,448 tanks and other armored vehicles, 271 rocket launchers, 1,062 field guns and mortars, and 2,289 of Ukraine’s special military vehicles were destroyed.
