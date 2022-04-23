Russia Says Destroyed S-300 Missile System and Downed 7 Ukrainian Drones

Islam Times - Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of up to about a battalion of Ukrainian forces with their personnel, weapons and equipment in the vicinity of the railway station (Milyorativnoy) using Kalibr missiles.

“The Russian forces destroyed with high-precision missiles Ukrainian S-300 air defense system near Novosilka town, killing up to 80 Nazi elements, destroying 23 pieces of armored vehicles near Alexandrovka town, and downing the Ukrainian drone with a high-precision air-to-air missile,” Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Major General Igor Konashenkov said in a press briefing.Konashenkov added that the tactical operational aviation destroyed 58 Ukrainian military installations, including 4 command posts, 3 fuel depots, and 51 Ukrainian combat sites and equipment.Konashenkov noted that the Russian air defense forces shot down 7 Ukrainian drones in many towns in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kherson Province, and an Ukrainian Tochka-U missile was shot down by a Buk M3 anti-aircraft missile in the vicinity of Donetsk town.He stressed that since the beginning of the Russian special operation, 140 jets, 106 helicopters, 520 drones, 257 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,448 tanks and other armored vehicles, 271 rocket launchers, 1,062 field guns and mortars, and 2,289 of Ukraine’s special military vehicles were destroyed.