0
Sunday 24 April 2022 - 00:13

Zelensky Worried Russia Might Capture Other Countries after Ukraine

Story Code : 990741
Zelensky Worried Russia Might Capture Other Countries after Ukraine
Zelensky drew the conclusion after a Russian general said Moscow wants full control over southern Ukraine.

"All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us, because we are the first in line. And who will come next?" Zelensky campaigned in a video address last night.

Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia's central military district, was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying that full control over southern Ukraine would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway part of Moldova in the west.

Ukraine fears that in this scenario, its entire coastline would be cut off, and that Russian forces would push hundreds of kilometers further west, past the major coastal cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa.

The statement was one of the most detailed about "Moscow's ambitions in Ukraine and suggests Russia does not plan to wind down its offensive there anytime soon."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's defense ministry referred to Commander Minnekayev's comments as showing that Russia was no longer hiding its intentions.

Moscow, the ministry said on Twitter, had now "acknowledged that the goal of the 'second phase' of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. Imperialism as it is."

Russia started it special military operation in Ukraine in late February, following the latter’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
23 April 2022
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
23 April 2022
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
23 April 2022
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
22 April 2022
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
22 April 2022
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
22 April 2022
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
22 April 2022
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
21 April 2022
Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated
Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated
21 April 2022
Pentagon Comments on Russia’s Latest Missile Test
Pentagon Comments on Russia’s Latest Missile Test
21 April 2022
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
21 April 2022
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into 'black hole': CNN
21 April 2022